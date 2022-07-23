iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $115.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

