iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 427,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,394,615 shares.The stock last traded at $38.14 and had previously closed at $39.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,844,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 550,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

