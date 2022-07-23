IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Up 11%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 157,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 210,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
IT Tech Packaging Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.44.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 1.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging
IT Tech Packaging Company Profile
IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IT Tech Packaging (ITP)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.