IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Up 11%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 157,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 210,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.44.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of IT Tech Packaging worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

