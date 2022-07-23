Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $237.60

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 237.60 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 162 ($1.94). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 165 ($1.97), with a volume of 16,597 shares changing hands.

Jarvis Securities Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £73.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Jarvis Securities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

