Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target to 75.00

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from 85.00 to 75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

OTGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CD Projekt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CD Projekt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $105.25.

OTGLY stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

