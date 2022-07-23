JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $121.47

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.47 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 119.60 ($1.43). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.45), with a volume of 5,672,669 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.71. The company has a market cap of £805.74 million and a P/E ratio of 392.90.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

