Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $67.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,310,000 after acquiring an additional 411,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

