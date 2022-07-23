Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $194.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

