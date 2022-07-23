JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $461.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $239.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.80. Generac has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Generac by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Generac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Generac by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Generac by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

