JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.42) price objective on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.17) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 185 ($2.21) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.62) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 472 ($5.64).

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 201.10 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 289.43. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 165.45 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.41).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

