JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZIO. Guggenheim cut their price objective on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

VIZIO stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,107,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,434,223.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,107,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,434,223.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,871. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

