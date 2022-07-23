Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $193.37

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.37 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 136.50 ($1.63). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 4,285,891 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 150 ($1.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 120 ($1.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.52. The company has a market capitalization of £789.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.52.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica bought 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,153.97).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

