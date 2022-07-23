Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.74 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $13.74 million and $1.58 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

