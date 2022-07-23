Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00105500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00243608 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00041386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008041 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava.io Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

