Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Kcash (KCASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $471,362.97 and approximately $15,180.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 160% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

