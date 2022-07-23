KeyCorp Analysts Give Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) a $45.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RRR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 481,993 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

