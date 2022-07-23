KeyCorp Boosts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $86.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.29.

NEP stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

