KeyCorp Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.