KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 933.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 280,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 253,115 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.