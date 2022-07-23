Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Keyera from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.69.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KEY opened at C$30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.05. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9058412 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 110.69%.

About Keyera

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.