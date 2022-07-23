KeyFi Market Capitalization Tops $364,641.82 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $364,641.82 and approximately $104.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016872 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001889 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032256 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
