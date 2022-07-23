KeyFi Market Capitalization Tops $364,641.82 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $364,641.82 and approximately $104.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032256 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

