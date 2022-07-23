Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,374.52

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,374.52 ($28.39) and traded as low as GBX 2,352 ($28.12). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,430 ($29.05), with a volume of 87,091 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.24) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($37.66) to GBX 2,680 ($32.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,744.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,265.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,371.48.

Insider Activity

About Keywords Studios

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Ross King Graham purchased 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($26.10) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($118,923.26). In other news, insider Ross King Graham acquired 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($26.10) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($118,923.26). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.23), for a total transaction of £6,059.48 ($7,243.85).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

