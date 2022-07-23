Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 30,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 120,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 19.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 119,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

