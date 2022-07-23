Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000

Kin (KIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Kin has a market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $329,912.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032371 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,840,740 coins and its circulating supply is 1,887,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

