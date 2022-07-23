Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.