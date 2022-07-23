Kineko Achieves Market Cap of $244,486.42 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Kineko has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $244,486.42 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016516 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032505 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
