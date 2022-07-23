Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0342 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and $1.52 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

