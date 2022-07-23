Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,992,000 after acquiring an additional 48,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

