Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

Shares of KMERF opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.40.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.