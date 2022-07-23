Komodo (KMD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.51 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00260705 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00102152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00074955 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003799 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,759,983 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

