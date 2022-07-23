Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.