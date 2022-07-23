KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
KOSÉ Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of KOSÉ stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $34.00.
KOSÉ Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KOSÉ (KSRYY)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.