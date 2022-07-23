KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KOSÉ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KOSÉ stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.