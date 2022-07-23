Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $83.15 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market capitalization of $647.64 million and $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,522.91 or 1.00080962 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006682 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003740 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile
KNC is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.
