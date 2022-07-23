L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $225.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

