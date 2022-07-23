LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 53,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $4,190,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 243,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.17. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.