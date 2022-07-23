Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,577,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $463.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

