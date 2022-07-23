Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Cap of $45,831.77

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $45,831.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

