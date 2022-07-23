Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Cap of $45,831.77

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $45,831.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.
Landbox Coin Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
