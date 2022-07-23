Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Lannett worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 63.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Lannett

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

