Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

