Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.