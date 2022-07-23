Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 7,724 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 820,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,492,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 78,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

