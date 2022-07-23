Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $620,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

