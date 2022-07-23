Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $753,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $245.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

