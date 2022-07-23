Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned about 0.31% of Envela as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ELA stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Envela Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of -0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Envela Profile

(Get Rating)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.