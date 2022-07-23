Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $710.70 and its 200-day moving average is $855.46. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $851.79.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

