Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $508,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

CTVA opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

