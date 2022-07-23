Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

