Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

