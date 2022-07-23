Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

