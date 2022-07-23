Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Leslie’s Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of LESL opened at $14.94 on Friday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Leslie’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,968,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,421,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

