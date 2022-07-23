Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

